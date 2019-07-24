Allergan Recalls Cancer-Linked Textured Breast Implants

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Allergan said Wednesday it is recalling textured breast implant products that have been associated with a rare type of lymphoma, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested they be taken off the market. The Dublin-based company said Wednesday it had issued a voluntary global recall of its Biocell implants and tissue expanders after the FDA asked it to pull the implants off the U.S. market. Specifically, the FDA said the implants have been associated with breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or BIA-ALCL, a rare type of blood cancer. “Although the overall incidence of BIA-ALCL appears to be relatively low,...

