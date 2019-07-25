Fintech CEO Suggests Sandbox For Nontraditional Data Use

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Nontraditional data sets allow fintech lending companies to provide cheaper loans to more customers but their use raises questions of bias and discrimination, a congressional task force heard Thursday, as an industry executive suggested a regulatory sandbox to ensure the appropriateness of lending models. The U.S. House Financial Services Committee fintech task force held its second-ever hearing to discuss the use of alternative data in lending, where David Girouard, co-founder and CEO of fintech lending company Upstart, proposed a regulatory sandbox to test algorithmic models using such data. Using alternative data, such as education or employment history, in lending algorithms allowed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS