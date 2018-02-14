Alleged Bitcoin Creator's Partner Can Subpoena UK Witnesses

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday granted the estate of a bitcoin mining company's co-founder permission to seek assistance from the U.K. in gathering evidence in a $10.2 billion lawsuit accusing the purported inventor of Bitcoin of stealing his late business partner's bitcoins. Dave Kleiman and Australian computer scientist Craig Wright co-founded W&K Info Defense Research LLC in Florida in 2011 in order to mine bitcoins, but Wright allegedly seized Kleiman's bitcoins following his death in 2013, according to the suit. Ira Kleiman, on behalf of his brother's estate, had asked the court for help in subpoenaing and deposing three individuals...

