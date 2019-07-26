Guarantor Committed In $20M Credit Suisse Loan Fight

Law360, London (July 26, 2019, 6:11 PM BST) -- A Finnish businessman has been charged with contempt of court and could face a prison sentence after he skipped a London hearing over a $20 million Credit Suisse loan for a private jet that he guaranteed. Ahti Vilppula failed to show up to a May 7 hearing that had been scheduled to discuss how he planned to pay a £2.07 million ($2.6 million) judgment handed down for Credit Suisse AG in January, according to a Tuesday court order. As a result, Judge Andrew Baker found the businessman guilty of contempt of court. In March, Vilppula was ordered by High Court Master...

