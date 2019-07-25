ITC To Tackle Fish Tool Imports Over Patent Claims

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to investigate five Chinese companies that a Mississippi manufacturer accused of sending knockoff fish-handling pliers to the U.S. The ITC said Wednesday that it will launch a probe following a complaint last month by United Plastic Molders Inc. alleging that the Chinese companies sell products with fishy similarities to its patented Fish Grip and two related trademarks. The Fish Grip is a set of plastic pliers that holds fish securely for hook removal without damaging their bodies as metal needle-nose pliers might. It retails for about $15 to $20. UPM sought the investigation under...

