University Of Arizona Inks Deal Ending Deans' Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Three former University of Arizona deans have settled a $2 million gender bias suit alleging the school systematically underpays its female deans and gives preferential treatment to their male counterparts, the deans and the university told an Arizona federal court Wednesday. Former Honors College Dean Patricia MacCorquodale hit the Arizona Board of Regents with the suit early last year, claiming the school's leadership perpetuated a culture that "marginalizes, demeans and undervalues women," and that its provost had a habit of making sexist comments to female deans. On Wednesday, the board of regents, MacCorquodale and two other former deans — former architecture...

