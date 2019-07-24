Sen. Grassley Makes Renewed Push For Tax Extenders

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Wednesday asked lawmakers to quickly reach a deal to renew a package of tax incentives known as extenders after a budget agreement recently reached by Congress did not include them. Grassley blamed the failure to reach a deal on the extenders on Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives, saying they were bucking a tradition of renewing the temporary tax provisions on a bipartisan basis. “It seems as though the House Democrats are unaware of the historic bipartisan nature of tax extenders or how these provisions even apply to taxpayers, industries and...

