Idaho Can’t Dismiss Challenge To Doctor-Only Abortion Law

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss Planned Parenthood's suit challenging a state law limiting who can perform abortions, rejecting the state's argument that a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case over a Montana doctor-only abortion law doomed the group's case. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill denied a motion by various state defendants — including Attorney General Lawrence Wasden — to dismiss Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands' suit claiming a state "physician-only law" is unconstitutional. The law says only physicians can perform abortions. The state had argued that the suit had to...

