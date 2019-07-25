Pa. Justices To Mull No-Hire Clauses Between Businesses

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Wednesday said it will weigh whether contracts between businesses can include enforceable clauses barring them from poaching each other's employees. Pennsylvania’s highest court said it would consider the case brought by Pittsburgh Logistics Systems, a freight broker, against BeeMac Trucking LLC, a transportation company, over whether BeeMac could poach four PLS employees despite a no-hire clause in the contract between the companies. The Superior Court had ruled in January that the contract's no-hire clause was an unfair restriction on trade and could not be enforced under state law, so PLS asked the Supreme Court to...

