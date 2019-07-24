How Roundup Trials Are Turning Jurors Into Activists

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Juror Robert Howard did not particularly want to write a letter to California Superior Court Judge Suzanne Ramos Bolanos. He wasn’t sure it was proper, and he didn’t want to play into Monsanto’s characterization that a plaintiff’s attorney “inflamed” him and his fellow jurors, who awarded former school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson $289 million after finding glyphosate, the active ingredient in the Monsanto weedkiller Roundup, likely caused his cancer. But after Howard and nine other former jurors attended an October post-trial hearing where Judge Bolanos seemed poised to nix $250 million in punitive damages, he was “a little devastated.” So he sent...

