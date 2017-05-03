Judge Orders Mediation For $25B Puerto Rico Bond Disputes

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing Puerto Rico's massive restructuring has ordered all the parties involved in dozens of legal battles over nearly $25 billion in bond debt into mediation for the next four months, in the hope of resolving or at least streamlining the complicated issues at play. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain issued the order Wednesday after a hearing in San Juan, telling the island's federally appointed oversight board, government agencies and various bondholder groups that their disputes had grown too unwieldy and intertwined to allow them to continue. "In order to avoid piecemeal litigation of potentially overlapping key issues,...

