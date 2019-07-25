Insurance Chief, Ex-Wife Told To Pay £6.7M After Das Fraud

Law360, London (July 25, 2019, 3:06 PM BST) -- The former chief executive of Das and his ex-wife must return £6.7 million ($8.4 million) in "secret profits" after a London judge hit them with a confiscation order on Thursday for their role in a conspiracy to defraud the German-owned insurance company. Former Das boss Paul Asplin was ordered to pay £5.2 million by Judge Martin Beddoe at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court. Prosecutors at the court had been trying to seize up to £9.3 million from Asplin and two others who were convicted of conspiracy to defraud last year. Judge Beddoe said he would have let Asplin keep part of his £3.9 million salary because...

