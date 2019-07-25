CMA Accuses Pharmas Of Divvying Market For UTI Treatment

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A pair of British drugmakers and a wholesaler may have cut into antitrust laws with a yearslong deal to carve up the market for an antibiotic that treats urinary tract infections, the Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday. According to the U.K. watchdog, rivals Amco Pharmaceuticals — which is now Advanz Pharma Corp. — and Morningside Pharmaceuticals inked an agreement five years ago to not compete with one another by selling the exact same amount of nitrofurantoin capsules to wholesaler Alliance Healthcare. The two also committed to sell the drug exclusively to Alliance Healthcare, regulators alleged. “Drug companies that break competition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS