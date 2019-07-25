Insurers Work Toward 2021 Launch For EU-Wide Pensions

Law360, London (July 25, 2019, 5:24 PM BST) -- Rules for creating bloc-wide pensions that will allow Europe’s retirement savers to put money into one scheme even if they move across the bloc were published on Thursday, giving providers time to prepare to introduce the products in 2021, the European Commission said. Europe’s lawmakers published the new rules in the Official Journal of the European Union that will create pan-European pension products, the commission said. The move will give insurers, banks and occupational pension funds two years to prepare before they are permitted to offer the EU-wide schemes. The pan-European pension products will have standard features wherever they are sold, allowing...

