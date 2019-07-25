Ex-Judge Probing LC&F's Collapse To Seek Investors' Help

Law360, London (July 25, 2019, 4:13 PM BST) -- The former appellate judge appointed to run an independent inquiry into the collapse of London Capital & Finance amid a £236 million ($295 million) bonds scandal said on Thursday she will gather evidence from investors who lost money. Elizabeth Gloster QC, who in May was appointed to spearhead the investigation into the investment firm - and the role of the Financial Conduct Authority before it collapsed in January - has set out her plans after being handed the FCA's conditions for the investigation. “Many people have been badly affected by the failure of London Capital & Finance PLC. There is rightly a great...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS