Alstom Ruling Helps UK Prosecutors Tackling Corporations

Law360, London (July 25, 2019, 7:55 PM BST) -- British prosecutors got a boost Tuesday from the Court of Appeal's decision reinforcing the circumstances in which a company can be prosecuted for the actions of its senior executives. The Court of Appeal rejected claims by Alstom Network UK Ltd. that it received an unfair trial leading to its conviction in 2018 for paying bribes to win a contract for infrastructure and trams in Tunisia because the executives involved were not present at the trial. While it does not alter the law on corporate liability, the ruling offers certainty to prosecutors relying on the U.K.'s "directing mind" test — also known...

