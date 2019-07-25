Sanders Campaign Fired Worker For Organizing, Charge Says

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign denied workers days off, provided inconsistent benefits and fired a worker for organizing colleagues, according to a recent charge filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The July 19 charge, which Law360 obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, alleges eight violations of the National Labor Relations Act, including that the campaign fired a worker for “join[ing] or support[ing] a labor organization and in order to discourage union activity and/or membership.” The filer’s identity is redacted from the charge, which names Deputy Field Director for Iowa Brooke Adams. An attorney in the NLRB’s Indianapolis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS