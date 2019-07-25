Sens. Reintroduce Bipartisan Antitrust Whistleblower Bill

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Senators from across the political aisle on Wednesday reintroduced legislation protecting whistleblowers who provide information to the U.S. Department of Justice related to criminal antitrust violations. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., reintroduced S. 2258, or the Criminal Antitrust Anti-Retaliation Act of 2019, which prohibits employers from retaliating against an employee who reports criminal antitrust violations. The bill is based on recommendations from a July 2011 Government Accountability Office report and is meant to fix a gap in the 2004 Antitrust Criminal Enhancement and Reform Act, which did not initially provide enough protection for whistleblowers, according to the report....

