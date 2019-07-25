Joerns Gets Nod For $320M Debt-Equity Swap Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (July 25, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A month after entering Chapter 11, durable medical device maker Joerns Healthcare LLC is set to emerge from bankruptcy with $320 million of debt swapped for equity in the reorganized company after a Delaware bankruptcy judge signed off Thursday on its plan. At a quick hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, who was appointed to the bench last month, thanked Joerns’ professionals for making his first plan confirmation an uneventful one. Joerns’ attorney David M. Turetsky of White & Case LLP said the bankruptcy was “as close to unanimous consensus" as he has ever seen. The North Carolina-based...

