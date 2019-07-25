Sex-Harass Article Portends Pitched Battle Over Scalia

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Critics of labor secretary nominee Eugene Scalia have again spotlighted a 1998 law review article in which he argued that the legal concept of quid pro quo sexual harassment should be “abandoned,” marking an opening salvo in what experts believe will be a bruising confirmation battle. President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. Department of Labor wrote the article, "The Strange Career of Quid Pro Quo Sexual Harassment,” for the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy. In it, Scalia, a corporate lawyer, argued for the elimination of the legal doctrine of quid pro quo sexual harassment, which occurs when a...

