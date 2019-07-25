PTAB Axes More Of Vivint's Remote Monitoring Patents

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- After a correction from the Federal Circuit, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday invalidated parts of two Vivint Inc. patents covering the remote monitoring of home appliances that it previously upheld, in a victory for Alarm.com Inc. The patents were back at the PTAB following a Federal Circuit ruling last winter. The appeals court told the PTAB to revisit a handful of claims in the two patents after finding the board misinterpreted a certain phrase during its initial inter partes reviews. “After reviewing the record developed during trial anew, considering the parties’ arguments and evidence presented on remand, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS