PTAB Will Review Hep B Treatment Co.'s Patent

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a drug delivery formulation patent owned by Arbutus Biopharma Corp., a company set on curing hepatitis B. The board on Wednesday accepted Moderna Therapeutics Inc.’s challenge to each claim in Arbutus' U.S. Patent No. 8,058,069, agreeing to consider whether it was obvious or anticipated by prior art. This marks the third inter partes review the board has open right now between the pair. The patent itself covers a way to deliver medication, and is listed in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Orange Book for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s polyneuropathy medication Onpattro. Alnylam licenses...

