3 Ways Real Estate Lawyers Are Preparing For A Downturn

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Real estate lawyers expect a market downturn in the not-too-distant future given that the current upward trend is roughly a decade long, and attorneys say law firms are doing a variety of things to ensure they are ready to help their clients when the market turns south. Lawyers say one key to preparing for a downturn is ensuring that law firms have the capacity to handle real estate bankruptcy work, since that typically accompanies a slowdown and since the brick-and-mortar retail sector has already experienced its share of bankruptcies. But while many asset classes are likely to see price pressure, lawyers...

