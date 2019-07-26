GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT) -- WeWork is among the companies in position to take advantage of an initial public offerings market and Facebook's $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission has created historic layers of privacy oversight and introduced measures aimed at holding executives personally responsible for privacy faults. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ WeWork Among Companies That Could Go Public Sooner Rather Than Later By accelerating its timetable to go public, co-working giant WeWork could be poised to take advantage of an initial public offerings market while it's hot rather than risk getting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS