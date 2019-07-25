Prosthetic Maker Urges FTC To Reverse ALJ Acquisition Block

Law360, Washington (July 25, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A leading prosthetics manufacturer urged the Federal Trade Commission in oral arguments Thursday to upend the findings of an agency administrative law judge and permit the acquisition of a smaller rival it argued never served as a viable alternative supplier for microprocessor-driven knees. The commission, according to an attorney for Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, should reject Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell’s initial decision that the September 2017 acquisition of Freedom Innovations LLC from private equity firm Health Evolution Partner would allow price increases to go unchallenged. FTC staffer arguments against the merger ignore the tie-up’s negligible or even positive market...

