Schwab Says Ex-Worker Stole Trade Secrets To Poach Clients

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A former Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. financial consultant stole trade secrets when he joined another wealth management firm and used them to try to hijack high-value clients, Schwab said in a new lawsuit. The company's Wednesday complaint claims former employee Alfredo J. Martinez broke the confidentially and nonsolicitation employment agreement he had with Schwab when he started to solicit its clients after he left to join Gulf Coast Wealth Management, which was not named as a defendant. Schwab says there wasn’t any way Martinez would be able to get the identities of the company's client base from any public source....

