Munger Tolles Gives All Attys 18 Weeks Paid Parental Leave

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Munger Tolles & Olson LLP has announced a new parental leave policy that offers attorneys 18 weeks of paid parental leave regardless of their caregiver status, joining a growing number of firms that are doing away with the distinction. Under the policy, which takes effect Aug. 1, birthing parents will also be eligible for six to eight weeks of paid disability leave. And, as before, the time that attorneys spend on paid parental leave won’t negatively impact their bonuses. “Munger, Tolles & Olson has long been a leader in family-friendly policies, and this benefit continues that tradition as one of the...

