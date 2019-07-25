Time Taps Veteran Media Atty As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Time has poached a seasoned media attorney, who was previously the top lawyer at ALM Media and the publisher of magazines such as Rolling Stone and Men's Journal, as its first chief legal officer since it became its own company at the end of 2018. In a letter to staff on Thursday, Time Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal announced that Dana Rosen will start in her new role as the top lawyer on Monday. While managing the company's law department, she will oversee all legal issues and outside counsel relationships around the world, he said. "In many conversations with Dana, I...

