Missed Notice Revives Adviser's Bid To Escape Noncompete

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court said Wednesday an ex-Fulton Financial Corp. employee who missed a court date after being accused of breaching a non-solicitation agreement could not be slapped with a preliminary injunction until he had an opportunity to be heard by a judge. Despite ex-Fulton employee John Frick failing to show up in court because he supposedly missed a mailing while out of town with family, the state's Superior Court ruled that the presiding judge was still bound by rules dictating that preliminary injunctions can only be issued without a hearing upon a showing of "immediate and irreparable injury." "Without evidence...

