8th Circ. Sides With WashU In Ex-Worker's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday backed the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and a teaching hospital’s defeat of a white former worker’s suit claiming she was wrongly axed for having to take time off work after experiencing back troubles and for complaining about race and disability bias. A three-judge panel affirmed the school and the Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s summary judgment win in a Family and Medical Leave Act and Missouri Human Rights Act suit from Sandra Lovelace and her husband claiming she was illegally fired in retaliation for taking leave and making the discrimination complaints. For one thing, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS