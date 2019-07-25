Florida Wants Redo On Ruling That Gutted Medical Pot Regs

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The state of Florida asked a state appeals court Wednesday to review its recent decision that found the regulatory structure in place for medical marijuana treatment centers is unconstitutional, saying the ruling has plunged the state's fledgling medical marijuana program into a "regulatory twilight zone." In a 28-page motion, the Department of Health and other state officials argued that an en banc review by the full First District Court of Appeal is warranted because of the exceptional importance of the July 9 panel decision. In that ruling, three judges affirmed an injunction blocking a requirement in current for MMTCs to adhere...

