Staples Asks High Court To Take $14M Md. Tax Assessment

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Staples has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Maryland court's finding that the company and a subsidiary had sufficient state nexus to justify more than $14 million in state corporate taxes. In a petition filed Monday, Staples Inc. and Staples the Office Superstore Inc. asked the high court to review a decision by the Maryland Court of Special Appeals affirming a 2015 ruling by the state Tax Court. The Tax Court had found the companies owed Maryland more than $14 million in taxes, interest and penalties for 1999 through 2004. The companies have asked the high court to review whether a state can...

