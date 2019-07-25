Zurich North America Taps Interim GC As New CLO

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Insurance giant Zurich North America has appointed its interim general counsel as the company's new chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary. Laura Lazarczyk, who has been handling the top legal job after the departure of Dennis Kerrigan in April, has been with the company since 2009. She was previously a senior vice president and associate general counsel. "Our ability to fill this position with someone from within our Zurich family is something to celebrate," Zurich North America CEO Kathleen Savio said in a statement. "Laura has provided legal counsel and guidance to so many areas of our business over...

