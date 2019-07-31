Debunking 3 Myths About Contract Attorneys

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The legal industry is constantly challenged by how to do more with less. In today’s market, law firms and legal departments are under increased pressure to control costs and increase productivity. Coupled with changing views about work-life balance, the legal industry is shifting the way their services are performed and delivered. The legal departments and law firms that adopt new methods and evolve will realize that project-based and interim attorneys are a key piece of the puzzle. Historically, law firms only hired temporary attorney support to assist in the tedious work of document review and litigation discovery. These hires tended to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS