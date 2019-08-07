Changing Ethics Rules Is Key To Law Firm Innovation

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- California is moving one step forward to giving law firms in the state a head start in the race to innovate. On June 28, 2019, a California State Bar task force recommended changes to the ethics rules that would permit nonlawyers to invest in law firms — which could unleash a new wave of innovation. Innovation requires a clear vision, access to capital and world-class technology talent. These three ingredients are readily available around the U.S., but are largely inaccessible to law firms due to outdated, protectionist policies that prevent nonlawyers from being firm members, and from investing in law firms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS