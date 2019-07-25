LeClairRyan Founding Partner Joins Atty Exodus From Firm

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- LeClairRyan founding partner Gary LeClair will leave the firm he co-founded more than three decades ago and join Williams Mullen, the latest in a long string of departures to rock the Virginia-based national firm. LeClair will make the move to Williams Mullen's corporate department along with David Lay and Andrew White, also of LeClairRyan, effective Aug. 5, Williams Mullen said in a statement. "The experience David, Andrew and Gary bring speaks for itself," Woody Fowler, president and CEO of Williams Mullen, said in the statement. "They are highly regarded transactional attorneys, and we are thrilled to have them join our corporate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS