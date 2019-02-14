Stimwave Appeals Injunction In Spinal Cord Device IP Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Pain management device-maker Stimwave Technologies Inc. appealed on Thursday a Delaware federal judge's preliminary injunction order barring it from selling products accused of infringing a patent used in competing Nevro Corp. systems. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly approved the injunction Wednesday after a one-day hearing in Wilmington in June, finding Nevro was likely to succeed in a suit claiming that recently developed Stimwave spinal cord stimulation systems infringe two claims of a patent issued to Nevro. Nevro was required to post a $5.5 million bond as part of the injunction. Stimwave, meanwhile, filed a document in the district court indicating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS