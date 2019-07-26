Bipartisan Bill Aims To Close Diversity Gap In Patent Grants

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A group of bipartisan, bicameral lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday they said would help close the gap in patents granted to women and underrepresented groups through the voluntary submission of demographic data during the patenting process. The bill would enable the Patent and Trademark Office to collect information about an applicant's gender, race, ethnicity, income, age, national origin, sexual orientation, education, disability and military or veteran status. According to the bill, that information would be submitted confidentially and won't be considered during the patent examination process. Entitled the Inventor Diversity for Economic Advancement, or Idea, Act, the bill was introduced by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS