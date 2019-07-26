Calif. Appeals Court Blasts Atty For 'Trying To Be Clever'

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court has upheld a decision in favor of an Orange County litigation firm in a suit against another attorney over the division of legal fees in an underlying case for a common client, criticizing him for "trying to be clever" and saying the attorney's arguments lacked basis. The appellate court ruled Wednesday that an agreement between Callahan & Blaine, which originally filed the underlying case but later backed out because of a conflict, and William K. Vogeler, who then took up the case, was enforceable and that the trial court was right to say Vogeler owed Callahan more than...

