Gaming Startup Gets SEC's 2nd Token Sale No-Action Letter

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sent its second no-action letter for a digital token sale, setting the stage for gaming platform Pocketful of Quarters Inc. to launch its Quarters tokens without registering them as securities. The letter penned by the SEC’s division of corporation finance in the letter dated Thursday said it would not recommend any action against PoQ under Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act of 1934. PoQ was advised by DLx Law, which specializes in blockchain technology. PoQ is a gaming platform that allows gamers to purchase blockchain-based “universal gaming token”...

