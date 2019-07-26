EU Cracks Down On Risky Salary Practices At Insurers

Law360, London (July 26, 2019, 1:19 PM BST) -- Europe’s insurance regulator has set out rules to ensure that national supervisors in the bloc are consistent in their assessments of whether directors at insurance firms are being persuaded by pay incentives to take risks that could damage the sector. The European Insurance and Markets Authority has published draft rules on how domestic regulators should supervise salary and reward policies at insurance and reinsurance companies. National regulators use divergent methods of supervising risks caused by monetary incentives, because the European Union’s Solvency II Directive allows them discretion when supervising salaries, the insurance watchdog said. EIOPA said its proposed rules will guide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS