Australia's PSC To Buy UK Insurance Broker Paragon for £42M

Law360, London (July 26, 2019, 12:36 PM BST) -- Australian-based PSC Insurance has agreed to buy Lloyd's of London broker Paragon International for £42 million ($52 million), the companies have announced, subject to approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. The broker will acquire 100% of Paragon International Holdings Ltd., which specializes in financial and professional insurance lines. PSC will become a leading broker for Lloyd’s, the specialist insurance market, after the deal. The cash will be paid in three installments over the next 18 months, a statement from the insurers said after the deal was announced on Thursday. PSC Group will control more than AU$1.5 billion ($1.04 billion) in premiums once...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS