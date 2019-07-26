Money Laundering Reports In Legal Sector Jump

Law360, London (July 26, 2019, 4:47 PM BST) -- Reports of money laundering in the legal profession rocketed by 43% in 2018, the Solicitors Regulation Authority said as it cracks down on lawyers helping to move dirty money. A total of 218 reports of money laundering in the legal profession were filed in the first nine months of 2018, an increase of 43% from the year before when there were 152, the SRA said in a report Thursday. “The legal sector is attractive to criminals because it can give the appearance of legitimacy to the holding of, or transfer of, money gained from criminal activity,” the regulator said. Law firms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS