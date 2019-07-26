AIG Loses Bid To Delay Bonus Damages Trial Amid Appeal

Law360, London (July 26, 2019, 5:57 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Friday that a trial to determine how much AIG owes 23 former employees over unpaid bonuses will go ahead in January as planned, dismissing the insurer’s request to delay the trial while it appeals the initial ruling. Judge Andrew Baker refused to grant AIG’s application to stay the proceedings, saying the former employees are entitled to run their case and that “justice delayed can threaten to become justice denied.” He ordered that the case management directions be finalized, maintaining the Jan. 27 start date for the three-day trial. In their suit, the former employees accused AIG Management France...

