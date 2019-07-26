Low Interest Rates Bring Risk For Insurers, Regulator Warns

Law360, London (July 26, 2019, 3:06 PM BST) -- Low interest rates continue to hit investment returns at the bloc’s insurance companies, putting a strain on life insurers that offer guaranteed payout rates to policyholders, Europe’s top insurance watchdog warned on Friday. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said insurers face a threat to their profits because of market conditions in Europe. The bloc’s life insurance groups took a hit to their profitability and solvency at the start of 2019 through lower returns on investments because of a drop in interest rates, the watchdog said. Macroeconomic trends and depressed interest levels marred risk assessments for insurers, which the authority...

