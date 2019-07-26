TSB Takes Another £36M Hit Over Major IT Meltdown

Law360, London (July 26, 2019, 4:13 PM BST) -- TSB said Friday it has taken a further £36.2 million ($44.7 million) hit to its earnings over a massive IT glitch in 2018, bringing the cost of the damaging episode to more than £366 million. The lender is still paying the price for a computer system meltdown that left nearly two million customers locked out of their accounts. The crisis prompted financial regulators to investigate and cost the bank’s chief executive his job. TSB PLC said in its latest quarterly financial results that it has added a £36.2 million cost to the £330 million it has already shelled out last year to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS