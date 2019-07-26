Don't Miss It: Gibson Dunn, BakerHostetler Lead Hot Deals

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Gibson Dunn and BakerHostetler. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. 3 Firms Shape Eaton's $920M Souriau-Sunbank Buy Power management company Eaton on July 22 unveiled plans to snap up the Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies business of TransDigm for $920 million, in a deal led by Gibson Dunn, BakerHostetler and Bredin Prat. According to Eaton, France-based Souriau-Sunbank, which was founded more than 100 years ago, provides highly engineered electrical interconnect solutions for a range of industries,...

