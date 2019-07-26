Deals Rumor Mill: LSE, Apax Partners, DWS

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The London Stock Exchange Group is discussing a deal to merge with Refinitiv, Reuters reported on Friday. According to the report, which cites an article from the Financial Times, a deal could come in the next few days. Reuters' report comes after a consortium led by private equity giant The Blackstone Group LP in January 2018 agreed to buy a majority stake in the former Thomson Reuters' financial and risk business in a deal that valued the unit at roughly $20 billion. British private equity firm Apax Partners is close to snapping up a German portable toilet supplier for as much...

