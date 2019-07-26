Louisiana Declares Emergency Over Cyberattacks At Schools

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a statewide cybersecurity emergency after a string of malware attacks disrupted computer systems in three school districts this month. The emergency order, issued Wednesday, tasks the state police, Louisiana National Guard, office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and other agencies with responding to attacks that have affected the state's Sabine, Morehouse, and Ouachita parishes, according to the governor's office. Edwards said he decided to declare the state's first-ever cybersecurity emergency over concerns that the attack could spread to other parts of local government. “The state was made aware of a malware attack on a few...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS