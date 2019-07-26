SoftBank Plans To Raise At Least $108B For 2nd Vision Fund

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT) -- SoftBank said Friday it plans to raise $108 billion or more for the second iteration of its Vision Fund, which will target businesses with disruptive technologies, and the limited partner base is expected to include the likes of Apple, Microsoft and Foxconn Technology. The fund, which will focus on technology that has the potential for sweeping changes in the industry, such as self-driving and artificial intelligence, will be called SoftBank Vision Fund 2, according to a statement. SoftBank Group Corp. itself will inject $38 billion, with tens of billions of dollars expected to come from a long list of investors that features Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and...

